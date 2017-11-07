Antrim club stunned by Matthew's tragic death

07 November 2017

The late Matthew Bradley

Matthew Bradley, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Liverpool on Friday night, was a member of the St Joseph’s GAA club in Glenavy.

The award-winning landscape architect represented his local club at all juvenile levels from U10 through to minor, picking up several south west Antrim medals along the way as well as a Player of the Year award. The club remembers him as “a quiet young man who was very highly thought of by everyone who knew him.”

The 24-year-old died after being struck by a grey BMW on the Strand in the Albert Dock area of Liverpool at around 11.40pm. Merseyside Police today confirmed that a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connections with the fatal incident.

Tragically, Matthew is the second sibling in his family to die after being struck by a vehicle - his brother, David, died aged five after being knocked down near his home in 1994.




