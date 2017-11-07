Fenton: Dubs did not collectively snub International Rules 07 November 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Brian Fenton.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Brian Fenton says there was no directive given to Dublin's footballers not to get involved in this year's International Rules series.

Members of Dublin's All-Ireland winning team will be conspicuous in their absence as Ireland lock horns with Australia over the next two weekends but Fenton insists it was a series of individual circumstances rather than a blanket ban that led to no Dubs heading Down Under:

"It may have looked as if it was a decision taken by the Dublin players not to get involved but that is not true,” the Raheny clubman told The Irish News.

“I recently took up a new job and I felt that I couldn't take three weeks off work. It was a great honour to be asked to represent Ireland but I just couldn't respond this time. I hope I get the offer again.

“Some of the other players have championship matches – some hurling and some football. I also have a league promotion match this weekend with my club.”