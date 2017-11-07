Con and Cuala taking nothing for granted 07 November 2017





Cuala's Con O'Callaghan with Evan Cody of Dicksboro.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Cuala's Con O'Callaghan with Evan Cody of Dicksboro.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Con O'Callaghan says Cuala can't afford to take their dream run for granted.

The back-to-back Dublin senior hurling champions opened their defence of the Leinster Club SHC with victory over Dicksboro last weekend and dual star O'Callaghan - who collected a football All Star and was named Young Footballer of the Year on Friday night - had a hand in 2-8 of their match-winning tally against the Kilkenny kingpins:

“Look, there is no guarantee it will ever happen again with the club. We are going well at the moment, but you can’t kind of take these times for granted. It’s once-in a lifetime,” he told The Irish Daily Mirror.

O'Callaghan admits it took Cuala some time to find their form this year but says they are now where they want to be:

“It was tough there in Dublin getting back up to the pace. We weren’t beating teams well, we were really struggling there and we are maybe a bit off where we were last year. That’s the goal, to get up to last year and maybe go further and perform better.

"We said we'd try to get out of Dublin. Dublin has been very tough for us the last couple of years. Then, try to get on a journey in Leinster and see how that goes. It probably opens up a bit then in Leinster.”