Cavan have "no more excuses" - Clarke 07 November 2017





Killian Clarke says it's time for Cavan to fulfill their potential.

There's no shortage of quality in the Breffni County ranks but they flattered to deceive again in 2017 and Clarke - who will join the Ireland International Rules team in Australia today - accepts that they need to push on and prove their worth:

“I've no more excuses now. Everyone telling us we had this great U21 team and it would take us a few years to get it moulded into the senior team," the Shercock clubman told gaa.ie

“I think I've been listening to that talk for three years now, but, no, we've no more excuses, we just need to bite the bullet and get on with it at this stage.

“The commitment level from the lads can't be questioned. It's just having that bit of confidence, that bit of belief in ourselves to push on and start getting the wins.

“Because we're putting in the effort. Our stats aren't too bad. We can definitely tighten up in a few different aspects, but it's just little percentages here and there that will finally get us over the line hopefully.”