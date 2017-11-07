McGrath staying on with Waterford 07 November 2017





Waterford manager Derek McGrath and players dejected.

Derek McGrath will be in charge of the Waterford senior hurlers again in 2018.

The De La Salle clubman has been at the Na Deise helm since October, 2013 and guided Waterford to the 2015 national hurling league crown. He led the Suirsiders to this year’s All-Ireland SHC final but intimated in an emotional interview after the narrow defeat to Galway at Croke Park that he would be taking time out to consider his future.

After a couple of months of reflection, McGrath has opted to stay on for a fifth season and this decision was unanimously ratified at a meeting of the Waterford Executive Committee last night.

A statement from Waterford GAA reads: "We would like to confirm that Derek McGrath and his Management Team have committed to the 2018 season with Waterford. This was unanimously ratified at a meeting of the Waterford Executive Committee."