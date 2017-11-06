O'Mahony calls time on his Limerick days 06 November 2017





Limerick's Gavin O'Mahony.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Limerick's Gavin O'Mahony.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Limerick must plan for 2018 without the services of their former captain Gavin O'Mahony after the 30-year-old retired from intercounty hurling.

The Kilmallock clubman made his championship debut in 2007 having played in the All-Ireland MHC final two years previously.

A Munster championship winner in 2013, O'Mahony featured in a number of defensive positions and also midfield for the Treaty men.