Thurles to host Munster club hurling final 06 November 2017





Ballygunner's Eddie Hayden and Pat Gleeson of Na Piarsaigh

Semple Stadium will be the venue for the Munster club SHC final on Sunday, November 19.

The final, which throws in at 2pm, is a repeat of the 2015 decider between Na Piarsaigh and Ballygunner, which the Limerick champions won on a 2-18 to 2-11 scoreline at Semple Stadium.

In yesterday's semi-finals, Na Piarsaigh maintained their unbeaten Munster record by easily overcoming Cork representatives Blackrock, while Ballygunner had just a point to spare over Clare kingpins Sixmilebridge.