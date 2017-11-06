Thurles to host Munster club hurling final

06 November 2017

Ballygunner's Eddie Hayden and Pat Gleeson of Na Piarsaigh
©INPHO

Semple Stadium will be the venue for the Munster club SHC final on Sunday, November 19.

The final, which throws in at 2pm, is a repeat of the 2015 decider between Na Piarsaigh and Ballygunner, which the Limerick champions won on a 2-18 to 2-11 scoreline at Semple Stadium.

In yesterday's semi-finals, Na Piarsaigh maintained their unbeaten Munster record by easily overcoming Cork representatives Blackrock, while Ballygunner had just a point to spare over Clare kingpins Sixmilebridge.




Most Read Stories

GAA tweets of the week

Dempsey and Gavin to join Kelly's backroom team

Kilcar make a stand

Claregalway beat the odds with second win in 24 hours

What they said … the weekend in quotes

An Ghaeltacht to benefit from Ó Sé brothers' tribute night


Android app on Google Play