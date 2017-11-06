Moran demands improvement 06 November 2017





Castlebar Mitchels' Barry Moran with Darren Beck and Daniel McLoughlin of Mohill.

Barry Moran admits Castlebar Mitchels will need to improve for their Connacht club SFC semi-final against Tourlestrane next Sunday.

The three-in-a-row Mayo champions were pushed to the pin of their collar by Mohill on Saturday, and the county midfielder knows a repeat of that performance won't be good enough against the Sligo kingpins.

"We have to improve if we are going to come out victorious next weekend," Moran told the Irish Daily Star.

"Credit to Mohill, they didn't give us a second on the ball, they pushed hard, they got men behind the ball, they made our life difficult.

"We were prepared, we had our homework done on them, but we struggled at times with that," added Moran, whose father Michael played for the Leitrim club in his youth.