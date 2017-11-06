Lynch proves an able replacement for Dowling 06 November 2017





Na Piarsaigh's Ronan Lynch in action against Kilmallock.

The absence of the injured Shane Dowling was hardly felt by Na Piarsaigh yesterday as they maintained their remarkable unbeaten record in the Munster club SHC.

In his absence, Ronan Lynch took over the free-taking duties and finished with a huge haul of 0-15, 0-13 of which came from placed balls, as the Limerick champions walloped Cork representatives Blackrock by 2-26 to 0-10 to set up a repeat of the 2015 Munster final against Ballygunner on Sunday week.

"You will always miss Shane Dowling," Na Piarsaigh manager Shane O'Neill said in the Irish Examiner.

"But Ronan Lynch stepped up fairly well from placed balls. We have a replacement, but maybe not a ready replacement as consistently good as Shane. Shane rarely misses at all."

With Dowling likely to be ruled out until the New Year with the knee injury he sustained in the county final win over Kilmallock, 2015 and 2017 All-Ireland U21 winner Lynch will be hoping for another good day at the office on November 19 when Na Piarsaigh will contest their fourth provincial final in seven years.