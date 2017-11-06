An Ghaeltacht to benefit from Ó Sé brothers' tribute night 06 November 2017





Brothers Marc, Darragh and Tomás O'Sé with their All Star awards in 2007.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Brothers Marc, Darragh and Tomás O'Sé with their All Star awards in 2007.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

A tribute night for the Ó Sé brothers will take place at the INEC in Killarney on December 8.

Tables for the event cost €1,500 with all proceeds going to their club An Ghaeltacht's new pitch.

Darragh, Tomás and Marc O'Sé are three of Kerry's greatest footballers and have all made more championships appearances for the county than any other player.

Recently, their former Kingdom team-mate Colm Cooper held a controversial testimonial dinner in Dublin, over half of the proceeds from which went to charity, Kerry GAA and his club Dr. Crokes.