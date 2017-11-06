Feeney lost for words after Connacht breakthrough 06 November 2017





Tooreen and Mayo's Kenny Feeney.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Tooreen and Mayo's Kenny Feeney.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

After playing a starring role in a historic Connacht breakthrough, Tooreen forward Kenny Feeney has set his sights on a bigger prize.

Full-forward Feeney finished with four points to his name as Tooreen earned the distinction of becoming the first Mayo club to capture Connacht IHC honours with a 1-15 to 1-11 victory over Ballindereen in Athleague yesterday.

“You just can’t put it into words,” he beamed when speaking to the Western People shortly after the final whistle.

“To win with lads that you’ve grown up with and you’ve gone to school with; it’s just unbelievable. It’s a team effort, and it was the three or four lads that came on that won it for us.

“All year we’ve been saying it’s about the team and the panel, it’s not about one individual. It’s about the community and about the hurling club, and everyone that puts on the jersey gives it their all for Tooreen. And today you’ve seen that.”

Significantly, he added: “We’ll continue. There’s one more we want to get.”