Dowling: Cuala will be hard stopped 06 November 2017





Cuala's Colm Cronin with Michael Fagan and Evan Cody of Dicksboro.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Cuala's Colm Cronin with Michael Fagan and Evan Cody of Dicksboro.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Dicksboro manager Mark Dowling says Cuala won't be giving up their Leinster and All-Ireland club hurling titles easily.

Crowned Kilkenny champions for the first time in 24 years eight days ago, 'Boro proved no match for their Dublin counterparts in yesterday's Leinster club SHC quarter-final at Parnell Park.

“It will take a hell of a good team to beat Cuala,” Dowling opined.

“Their strength and conditioning, the game they play, the system they have working for them makes them very difficult to break down. And what I would say is that they looked to have a huge amount of hunger still, which is the key to everything.”

Dowling admitted that Con O'Callaghan was a real thorn in Dicksboro's side. Fresh from winning the Young Footballer of the Year award and an All Star on Friday night, the brilliant dual star bagged 1-3 in another sparkling display.

"Be it football or hurling, he's a hard chap to tie down. What I was really impressed with was what he did with limited possession. He made what he got count," he added.

"At half-time, we were happy enough with where we were, just in the second half their bit of superior strength and experience told."