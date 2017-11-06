Kilcar make a stand 06 November 2017





The Kilcar players take to the field.

Gaoth Dobhair look set to set advance to the last four of the Donegal U21 A FC after Kilcar refused to fulfil their fixture yesterday.

Donegal SFC winning manager Barry Doherty was critical of the County Board CCC’s decision to fix the game six days in advance of their Ulster Club SFC semi-final clash with holders Slaughtneil.

10 members of the senior squad are eligible for the U-21 grade and donegalsporthub.com is reporting that Kilcar opted against travelling to Letterkenny for the game.