'Ricey' leads Macartan's to Promised Land 06 November 2017





Former Tyrone footballer Ryan McMenamin.

Tyrone legend Ryan McMenamin added another honour to his glittering CV when he managed St Macartan's to an historic Ulster senior ladies football club title yesterday.

The three-time All-Ireland winner, whose wife Maura lined out at corner forward, led the Clogher Valley club to a 3-4 to 1-8 victory over reigning All-Ireland champions Donaghmoyne of Monaghan, who defeated them by nine points in last year's decider.

St Macartan's are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year and 'Ricey' was delighted to mark it in style.

"These girls could not have worked any harder or trained and prepared any better," the newly-appointed Fermanagh football selector enthused in the Ulster Herald.

"We learned lessons from last year's defeat and took our chances more clinically today. Yet, the girls had to really dig in and work like lions to hold off Donaghmoyne.

"St Macartan's have been a long time chasing this title and thankfully got over the line for the first time at Ulster level in 2017."