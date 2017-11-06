GAA tweets of the week 06 November 2017





Dublin's Jack McCaffrey joins the Galway hurlers for a photograph at the All-Stars awards night! Dublin's Jack McCaffrey joins the Galway hurlers for a photograph at the All-Stars awards night!

The 2017 football and hurling All-Stars generated plenty of debate on Twitter over the weekend…

This is what it's all about...love this pic pic.twitter.com/Zydk6W1AqF — Patrick Horgan (@Hoggie088) November 5, 2017

Great night last night with these lads, think we have @jackmcc93 converted to the small ball #PWCAllStars pic.twitter.com/Atqruyfbt6 — Davy (@davidburke90) November 4, 2017

Great night had at @PwC All Stars. Congrats to all who won awards! Would not have fancied taking on these two Brian's! #PwCAllstars pic.twitter.com/3ZfDMS95yH — Ciaran Whelan (@whelo35) November 4, 2017

Great honour to receive a nomination for #pwcallstars for the first time along with two… https://t.co/qVG2hnrO3w — Niall Morgan (@niallmorgan01) November 4, 2017

Charlie Redmond = moron it is he who has the lack of knowledge!! #bluffer https://t.co/ZGDHhoTsEU — John McGrath (@john_mc_grath) November 5, 2017

David Clarke deserved his All Star for sure. Cluxton was my choice though but how has he not been awarded one since 2013. #GameChanger — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) November 4, 2017

Especially delighted for this man winning his 1st All Star award last night. No one else more deserving. #Gent https://t.co/5OtyhKADzt — Barry Cahill (@barrycahilldub) November 4, 2017

Great night. Honored to play with these men #pwcallstars @ The Convention Centre Dublin https://t.co/LwUUFxUGqt — Cian O'Sullivan (@CianOSull88) November 4, 2017

Great to see our lads @officialgaa All Stars night pic.twitter.com/x7iv1iCRDs — Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) November 3, 2017

#PwCAllStars got the nod. Thanks to my teammates, family, friends, club and especially my… https://t.co/vOzFQppcYh — Paul Geaney (@Geaney15) November 3, 2017

Huge well done to @Geaney15 & his scarf on another well deserved all star. — Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) November 3, 2017

Many thanks for all the well wishes & support tonight, absolutely delighted! Special thanks @benettimenswear for suiting me up #PwcAllStars pic.twitter.com/2vs8vXjmGk — Colm Cavanagh (@collykid2) November 3, 2017

Another Pat on the head for @collykid2 when he gets home..#AllStar pic.twitter.com/KGy2ZHph5y — Sean Cavanagh (@SeanCavanagh14) November 3, 2017

All Stars always throw up debate. How Conor Maginn didn’t even get a nomination being an example but fair play to Andy Moran POTY @ 34. — Mark Poland (@polie11) November 3, 2017

Poignant moment with @JoeyCan88 receiving his POTY from Shannon Keady, thoroughly deserved award #PwcAllStars pic.twitter.com/TcyNOLE98B — Jason Sherlock (@boomjayo) November 3, 2017

Cluxton didn't get selected as All Star keeper?! #PwcAllStars pic.twitter.com/1Em0IbzlRA — Tomás Quinn (@mossyquinn) November 3, 2017

Without sounding biased but how Clucko didn't win an All Star and hasn't since 2013 - 3 all Ireland in that period is scandalous! — Simon Lambert (@SLambert14) November 3, 2017

Last session done with the squad https://t.co/3CQ3ul2EP9 stop Oz v pic.twitter.com/GovwhfeSyE — Eoin Cadogan (@cads3) November 4, 2017

Proud evening sending off Dad as he & the Irish squad leave for down under to take on the… https://t.co/SOghsdzwY8 — Aaron Kernan (@AaronKernan) November 4, 2017

Kerry star Barry John Keane makes the half court shot at @warriors_bc #ThisIsSuper pic.twitter.com/TCBTbjaZJW — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) November 4, 2017

Really enjoyable visit to @StPaulsGAC today. An amazing club with such a huge history. https://t.co/BuqybYUPoU — Brian Fenton (@BrianFenton08) November 4, 2017

A great weekend in Derry was had.. thanks very much to everyone and to @KevinLynchHC for having us tonight.. #talent #attidtude pic.twitter.com/6IEM87EsFP — bubbles o dwyer (@johnodwyer14) November 4, 2017

It's time to call it a day pic.twitter.com/l0wCP140eY — pj banville (@pj123_) November 3, 2017