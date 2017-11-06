GAA tweets of the week

The 2017 football and hurling All-Stars generated plenty of debate on Twitter over the weekend…
This is what it's all about...love this pic pic.twitter.com/Zydk6W1AqF
— Patrick Horgan (@Hoggie088) November 5, 2017
This is what it's all about...love this pic pic.twitter.com/Zydk6W1AqF
Great night last night with these lads, think we have @jackmcc93 converted to the small ball #PWCAllStars pic.twitter.com/Atqruyfbt6
— Davy (@davidburke90) November 4, 2017
Great night last night with these lads, think we have @jackmcc93 converted to the small ball #PWCAllStars pic.twitter.com/Atqruyfbt6
Great night last night with these men!! #conventioncentre #allstars #poty #blackorblack… https://t.co/1xt6feeqDx
— Aidan O'Shea (@AIDOXI) November 4, 2017
Great night last night with these men!! #conventioncentre #allstars #poty #blackorblack… https://t.co/1xt6feeqDx
Great night had at @PwC All Stars. Congrats to all who won awards! Would not have fancied taking on these two Brian's! #PwCAllstars pic.twitter.com/3ZfDMS95yH
— Ciaran Whelan (@whelo35) November 4, 2017
Great night had at @PwC All Stars. Congrats to all who won awards! Would not have fancied taking on these two Brian's! #PwCAllstars pic.twitter.com/3ZfDMS95yH
Great honour to receive a nomination for #pwcallstars for the first time along with two… https://t.co/qVG2hnrO3w
— Niall Morgan (@niallmorgan01) November 4, 2017
Great honour to receive a nomination for #pwcallstars for the first time along with two… https://t.co/qVG2hnrO3w
Charlie Redmond = moron it is he who has the lack of knowledge!! #bluffer https://t.co/ZGDHhoTsEU
— John McGrath (@john_mc_grath) November 5, 2017
Charlie Redmond = moron it is he who has the lack of knowledge!! #bluffer https://t.co/ZGDHhoTsEU
David Clarke deserved his All Star for sure. Cluxton was my choice though but how has he not been awarded one since 2013. #GameChanger
— Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) November 4, 2017
David Clarke deserved his All Star for sure. Cluxton was my choice though but how has he not been awarded one since 2013. #GameChanger
Especially delighted for this man winning his 1st All Star award last night. No one else more deserving. #Gent https://t.co/5OtyhKADzt
— Barry Cahill (@barrycahilldub) November 4, 2017
Especially delighted for this man winning his 1st All Star award last night. No one else more deserving. #Gent https://t.co/5OtyhKADzt
Great night. Honored to play with these men #pwcallstars @ The Convention Centre Dublin https://t.co/LwUUFxUGqt
— Cian O'Sullivan (@CianOSull88) November 4, 2017
Great night. Honored to play with these men #pwcallstars @ The Convention Centre Dublin https://t.co/LwUUFxUGqt
Great to see our lads @officialgaa All Stars night pic.twitter.com/x7iv1iCRDs
— Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) November 3, 2017
Great to see our lads @officialgaa All Stars night pic.twitter.com/x7iv1iCRDs
#PwCAllStars got the nod. Thanks to my teammates, family, friends, club and especially my… https://t.co/vOzFQppcYh
— Paul Geaney (@Geaney15) November 3, 2017
#PwCAllStars got the nod. Thanks to my teammates, family, friends, club and especially my… https://t.co/vOzFQppcYh
Huge well done to @Geaney15 & his scarf on another well deserved all star.
— Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) November 3, 2017
Huge well done to @Geaney15 & his scarf on another well deserved all star.
Many thanks for all the well wishes & support tonight, absolutely delighted! Special thanks @benettimenswear for suiting me up #PwcAllStars pic.twitter.com/2vs8vXjmGk
— Colm Cavanagh (@collykid2) November 3, 2017
Many thanks for all the well wishes & support tonight, absolutely delighted! Special thanks @benettimenswear for suiting me up #PwcAllStars pic.twitter.com/2vs8vXjmGk
Another Pat on the head for @collykid2 when he gets home..#AllStar pic.twitter.com/KGy2ZHph5y
— Sean Cavanagh (@SeanCavanagh14) November 3, 2017
Another Pat on the head for @collykid2 when he gets home..#AllStar pic.twitter.com/KGy2ZHph5y
All Stars always throw up debate. How Conor Maginn didn’t even get a nomination being an example but fair play to Andy Moran POTY @ 34.
— Mark Poland (@polie11) November 3, 2017
All Stars always throw up debate. How Conor Maginn didn’t even get a nomination being an example but fair play to Andy Moran POTY @ 34.
Poignant moment with @JoeyCan88 receiving his POTY from Shannon Keady, thoroughly deserved award #PwcAllStars pic.twitter.com/TcyNOLE98B
— Jason Sherlock (@boomjayo) November 3, 2017
Poignant moment with @JoeyCan88 receiving his POTY from Shannon Keady, thoroughly deserved award #PwcAllStars pic.twitter.com/TcyNOLE98B
Cluxton didn't get selected as All Star keeper?! #PwcAllStars pic.twitter.com/1Em0IbzlRA
— Tomás Quinn (@mossyquinn) November 3, 2017
Cluxton didn't get selected as All Star keeper?! #PwcAllStars pic.twitter.com/1Em0IbzlRA
Without sounding biased but how Clucko didn't win an All Star and hasn't since 2013 - 3 all Ireland in that period is scandalous!
— Simon Lambert (@SLambert14) November 3, 2017
Without sounding biased but how Clucko didn't win an All Star and hasn't since 2013 - 3 all Ireland in that period is scandalous!
Unreal stuff, congrats @TooreenHurlers https://t.co/eR0Yi5lAJy
— Rob Hennelly (@RobHennelly) November 5, 2017
Unreal stuff, congrats @TooreenHurlers https://t.co/eR0Yi5lAJy
Last session done with the squad https://t.co/3CQ3ul2EP9 stop Oz v pic.twitter.com/GovwhfeSyE
— Eoin Cadogan (@cads3) November 4, 2017
Last session done with the squad https://t.co/3CQ3ul2EP9 stop Oz v pic.twitter.com/GovwhfeSyE
Proud evening sending off Dad as he & the Irish squad leave for down under to take on the… https://t.co/SOghsdzwY8
— Aaron Kernan (@AaronKernan) November 4, 2017
Proud evening sending off Dad as he & the Irish squad leave for down under to take on the… https://t.co/SOghsdzwY8
Kerry star Barry John Keane makes the half court shot at @warriors_bc #ThisIsSuper pic.twitter.com/TCBTbjaZJW
— Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) November 4, 2017
Kerry star Barry John Keane makes the half court shot at @warriors_bc #ThisIsSuper pic.twitter.com/TCBTbjaZJW
Really enjoyable visit to @StPaulsGAC today. An amazing club with such a huge history. https://t.co/BuqybYUPoU
— Brian Fenton (@BrianFenton08) November 4, 2017
Really enjoyable visit to @StPaulsGAC today. An amazing club with such a huge history. https://t.co/BuqybYUPoU
A great weekend in Derry was had.. thanks very much to everyone and to @KevinLynchHC for having us tonight.. #talent #attidtude pic.twitter.com/6IEM87EsFP
— bubbles o dwyer (@johnodwyer14) November 4, 2017
A great weekend in Derry was had.. thanks very much to everyone and to @KevinLynchHC for having us tonight.. #talent #attidtude pic.twitter.com/6IEM87EsFP
It's time to call it a day pic.twitter.com/l0wCP140eY
— pj banville (@pj123_) November 3, 2017
It's time to call it a day pic.twitter.com/l0wCP140eY
David 'Dotsy' O'Callaghan has retired from Dublin Hurling. We thank you for your service Dotsy. For full statement:https://t.co/KSwOfWAFB5 pic.twitter.com/mmZtIUfOEI
— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) November 6, 2017
David 'Dotsy' O'Callaghan has retired from Dublin Hurling. We thank you for your service Dotsy. For full statement:https://t.co/KSwOfWAFB5 pic.twitter.com/mmZtIUfOEI
“Great dryin’ there......” Tomorrow @ONeills1918 #BacktoGold @Kerry_Official pic.twitter.com/v9ZHoISSLS
— paul galvin (@pgal10) November 5, 2017
“Great dryin’ there......” Tomorrow @ONeills1918 #BacktoGold @Kerry_Official pic.twitter.com/v9ZHoISSLS