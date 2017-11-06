'Dotsy' calls time on Dublin career 06 November 2017





Dublin's David 'Dotsy' O'Callaghan.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Dublin's David 'Dotsy' O'Callaghan.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

David 'Dotsy' O'Callaghan has announced his retirement from the Dublin senior hurling team.

After a number of years with the minors, Dotsy made his senior inter-county debut in the Walsh cup nearly 15 years ago, and even enjoyed a stint as a dual-star for Dublin in the mid noughties, before focusing on hurling from 2008.

He has enjoyed great success with Dublin, winning the National Hurling League in 2011 and the Leinster championship in 2013.

In a statement issued via dublingaa.ie, the St Mark’s clubman says: “It’s been a great honour and dream come true for me to represent Dublin over the last 15 years.

“I would simply like to thank and pay tribute to all my teachers, everyone in St Mark's GAA Club, the Dublin supporters, Dublin Development Squad Mentors right up to The Senior Management, back room and medical teams for all their help and encouragement and to all the great players past and present I’ve been lucky to soldier alongside.

“A special mention to my family for putting up with my mood swings before big games!

“To all the staff in Parnell Park and the GPA I also thank you for all your assistance throughout.

“Finally, I would like to wish Pat Gilroy, his management team and all the players the best of luck for 2018 in what are exciting times for Dublin Hurling.

“Up the Dubs!”

Dublin GAA added that they “would like to thank Dotsy for his service to his county, and wish him the very best for the future”.