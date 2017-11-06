Claregalway beat the odds with second win in 24 hours 06 November 2017





Claregalway's Barry Goldrick receives the 'man-of-the-match' award after his side's Connacht club IFC semi-final victory over St John's at Markievicz Park.

Claregalway were celebrating on the double last night after pulling off two big wins in the space of 24 hours.

Paul Kilgannon's charges captured the Galway IFC title on Saturday following a 1-12 to 0-12 victory over Williamstown in Pearse Stadium. They were back in action again yesterday when they defeated St. John's Sligo in Markievicz Park by 1-12 to 1-10 to reach the Connacht IFC final against Roscommon's Michael Glavey's, who edged out Moy Davitts of Mayo in the other semi-final.

Claregalway's crazy schedule was caused by two separate objections which had been lodged by Oileáin Árann over the eligibility of one of the Williamstown players following their recent semi-final meeting. The Aran Islanders decided not to take their case any further on Friday, which meant the county final could finally be played on Saturday.