Keary replaces Cusack as Clare coach 06 November 2017





Gavin Keary in action for Loughrea.

©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy. Gavin Keary in action for Loughrea.©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.

Galway's Gavin Keary has been named as Clare's new senior hurling coach.

Keary, who lined out for Loughrea up until last year, replaces Donal Og Cusack who stepped down two weeks ago after coming in for criticism for a character reference he penned for the jailed journalist Tom Humphries.

Keary was part of Jeff Lynskey's backroom team with the Galway minors for the past theee years and managed the Irish U21 team which defeated Scotland in the recent Shinty/Hurling International in Inverness. He will work alongside joint Clare managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor, who are also on the lookout for new selectors following the resignations of Kevin O’Grady and Colin Lynch

The Banner are currently preparing for the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic on November 19 against Tipperary in Boston.