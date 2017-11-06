What they said … the weekend in quotes 06 November 2017





Blackrock players protect the goals for a Na Piarsaigh free during their side's Munster club SHC semi-final clash at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

“It was backs to the wall stuff. We looked gone at half-time. It looked like there might be no way back. Sixmilebridge were better than us in the first-half. We should have been eight, maybe even nine points behind at half-time. We were lucky to be just five off them. The boys turned it around. We had a few words at half-time.”



Ballygunner manager Fergal Hartley praised his side’s character after they came from behind against Sixmilebridge to set up a Munster Club SHC final date with Na Piarsaigh.



“They died with their boots on. Our focus coming down was to get the performance out of ourselves and if that was good enough, that was good enough, and if it wasn't, it wasn't.”



Sixmilebridge boss John O’Meara couldn’t fault his Clare champions for effort.

“I know they have eight or nine weeks on the trot and now they have a break and they are playing again. But they have had some serious championship matches in the lead up to it. I personally think they are a lot better than they were two years ago from what I have seen. It will be a real battle.”

After comfortably disposing of Blackrock, Na Piarsaigh’s Shane O’Neill turned his thoughts to Ballygunner.

“It is difficult to pick yourself up after losing a big game and we weren’t able to do it after losing the county final.”

Fergal Ryan admitted that his Blackrock players never raised a gallop in the Gaelic Grounds.

“Cuala, as a club, had hurling success 23-24 years ago. Now, in the last three years, we're finding ourselves in a position where we've won three county titles. Our time has come and while the opportunity is there for us, we need to push on and try to achieve as much as we can.”

Mattie Kenny and Cuala are hungry for more success.

“It's a huge learning curve for us. We were definitely beaten by a better side.”

Dicksboro’s Mark Dowling had no complaints.

“At this stage of the year, let it be a one-point win, five-point win or a six-point win. When you get to this stage of the championship, it is a good win.”

Kilcormac-Killoughey manager Stephen Byrne was happy to clear the Castletown Geoghegan hurdle.

“It was a savage battle but you don't come to Portlaoise and get a free dinner up here, you have to come and go to war.”

Brendan Fennelly and Mount Leinster Rangers scraped over the Camross challenge in O’Moore Park.

“You have to feel for Stephen but he has won Sam, he lifted Sam, he will be okay. It was such a tight call between the two of them. On our side we are delighted that it was David, but you would feel for Stephen as well.”

Newly crowned ‘Footballer of the Year’ Andy Moran doesn’t think Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton will lose any sleep over his omission from the All-Star team.