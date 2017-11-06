Dempsey and Gavin to join Kelly's backroom team 06 November 2017





A former All-Ireland minor winning manager and a former All-Ireland winning captain are to take up selector roles with the Westmeath footballers.

Ex-Laois senior boss Sean Dempsey, who guided the O'Moore County to All-Ireland minor glory in 2003, and Damien Gavin, who lifted the Tom Markham Cup for Westmeath in 1995, will work alongside new Lake County manager Colin Kelly. Dempsey also managed Laois to back-to-back Leinster U21 titles in 2006 and 2007, and was unlucky not to add an All-Ireland U21 title in the latter year. A brother of Brian Cody's right-hand man Mick Dempsey, the St. Joseph's clubman served as Laois senior manager in 2009 and 2010.

Meanwhile, Michael Ryan has added Alan Mangan to his senior hurling management team for the coming year. Ironically, Mangan and fellow 2004 Leinster SFC winner Gavin were in charge of the Tyrrellspass team that reached the last two Westmeath SFC finals, only to lose to St. Loman's on both occasions. Ryan's other selectors are former Kilkenny All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Michael Walsh and Jimmy O'Grady, with Darren McCormack having resigned last week.

The new selectors will be ratified at Wednesday night's county board meeting.