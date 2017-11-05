Ulster Club JHC: Setanta prove too good for Na Magha 05 November 2017





With captain Kevin Campbell and full-forward Declan Coulter hitting 0-11 and 1-6 respectively, Setanta got their hands on the Ulster Club JHC silverware at MacCumhaill Park today.

The Donegal outfit scored an impressive 2-17 to 3-11 final victory over Na Magha of Derry.

Bernard Lafferty also goaled for the winners who led by 1-10 to 1-7 at the halfway stage while Alan Grant, Diarmuid Shiels and Deaglan Foley raised green flags for the visitors.

Setanta - G McGettigan; B Tourish, S McMenamin, M Callaghan; S Anderson, M Bonner, N Cleary; R Kee, D Cullen; B Lafferty (1-0), C Melaugh, M Kane; J McBride, D Coulter (1-6), K Campbell (0-11f). Sub: J Callaghan for S McMenamin.

Na Magha - D Connolly; A McBrearty, J McQuillan, M Temple; N McCallion, A Grant (1-0), M McShane; B Glass, D Shiels (1-2); T Rankin, B Quigley, D Foley (1-7, 0-7f); A O’Donnell, R O’Donnell, B Douban (0-1). Subs: C McGoran (0-1) for M Temple, F McAneny for R O’Donnell.

Referee - A Ferguson.