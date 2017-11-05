Connacht Club IHC: Tooreen celebrate historic provincial success

05 November 2017

Tooreen players and management celebrate with the Connacht club IHC silverware.
Pic via Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA).

History was made at Athleague today as Tooreen became the first Mayo team to win the Connacht Club IHC title.

The Mayo standard bearers got the better of Ballinderreen of Galway by 1-15 to 1-11.

Cathal Freeman’s first-half converted penalty sent the Stephen Coyne captained team on the road to a memorable victory while Shane Boland picked up the ‘man-of-the-match’ accolade.




