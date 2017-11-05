Video: Staunton's late goal inspires Carnacon to dramatic comeback victory

05 November 2017

Carnacon's Cora Staunton lobs the Kilkerrin-Clonberne goal-line to score a goal.
Pic via Jerome Quinn Media.

See Cora Staunton's late goal for Carnacon in today's Connacht SFC ladies club final replay victory over Kilkerrin-Clonberne in Ballyhaunis.

Carnacon trailed by 2-13 to 2-10 with two minutes of normal time remaining when the new Australian Rules star hit the net with an equalising free.

Mayo team-mate Amy Dowling followed up with a fourth goal moments later to seal a dramatic 4-10 to 2-13 success for the holders at the Galway champions' expense.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.




Most Read Stories

Redmond: Aidan O'Shea didn't deserve All-Star

As it Happened: Sunday Match Tracker

Watch: Barry John Keane's got game!

Munster Club SHC: Na Piarsaigh books final ticket with ease

Leinster Club SHC: Con on form for Cuala

Ulster SFC ladies club final: Macartan's make history as holders left with too much to do


Android app on Google Play