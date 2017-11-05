Leinster Club SHC: MLR make numerical advantage count against Camross 05 November 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Mount Leinster Rangers' Denis Murphy celebrates.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Mount Leinster Rangers produced a strong finish at O’Moore Park today to see off the quarter-final challenge of Camross.

The Carlow champions came away with a 0-19 to 0-13 victory under their belt and now have a semi-final date with Kilcormac-Killoughey to look forward to.

It was nip and tuck throughout the contest but a flurry of late points added some gloss to Mount Leinster Rangers’ performance.

Camross, to their credit, battled gamely throughout while their cause wasn’t helped by the dismissal of Darrell Dooley in the second-half for a second yellow card offence.

The visitors shaded a low-scoring first-half by 0-6 to 0-5.

Points from Paul Coady and Denis Murphy opened up a three-point lead early in the second-half but, despite being reduced to 14 men, Camross refused to through in the towel.

They trailed by just a point entering stoppage time but ran out of steam as MLR found an extra gear.

Mount Leinster Rangers - F Foley (0-1f); W Hickey, R Kelly, M Doyle; E Coady, D Phelan, G Kelly; Diarmuid Byrne (0-1), R Coady; P Coady (0-2), J Murphy, E Byrne; D Murphy (0-6, 4f), C Nolan (0-4, 1f), K McDonald. Subs: T Joyce (0-3) for E Byrne, Derek Byrne (0-1) for D Murphy, J Coady (0-1) for J Murphy.

Camross - T Doran; M Phelan, M Burke, J Phelan; D Dooley, G Burke, D Keenan (0-1); T Burke, D Duggan; Z Keenan (0-8, 5f, 1'65), D Delaney (0-1), C Collier; L Burke, M Dowling (0-1), N Holmes (0-2). Subs: A Collier for D Delaney, M Moloney for D Duggan, A Mortimer for M Dowling, M Collier for M Phelan.

Referee - J Owens.