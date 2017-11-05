Leinster Club SHC: 14-man Kilcormac-Killoughey advance 05 November 2017





Kilcormac-Killoughey's Peter Healion eyes the sliotar.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Kilcormac-Killoughey's Peter Healion eyes the sliotar.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Kilcormac-Killoughey finished with six points to spare over Castletown Geoghegan in their quarter-final tussle at O’Connor Park today.

Despite playing most of the second-half with 14 men, the Faithful County side savoured a 2-15 to 1-12 victory.

The Westmeath champions are left to rue what might have been as they took to the field without the services of their captain Aonghus Clarke who is currently out of the country.

They got off to a great start when the impressive Niall O’Brien found the back of the Kilcormac-Killoughey net in the 6th minute but their hosts replied with goals of their own through Peter Healion and Dan Currams.

The Stephen Byrne coached side took a slender 2-6 to 1-8 lead into the break but they were dealt a blow when they lost Stephen Leonard to a second yellow card just 30 seconds after the restart.

They subsequently displayed tremendous character to eke out the win and set up a penultimate stage clash with Mount Leinster Rangers.

Midfielder Ciaran Slevin top scored for the winners with a return of 0-8 (6 frees) while O’Brien was on target with 1-8 (1-0 pen, 3 frees and 1 sideline) for the Lake County men.

Kilcormac-Killoughey - Conor Slevin; K Leonard, G Healion, E Grogan; K Grogan, D Kilmartin, J Quinn; C Kiely (0-2), Ciaran Slevin (0-8, 6f); T Geraghty (0-1), C Mahon, J Gorman (0-3); S Leonard, P Healion (1-0), D Currams (1-0). Subs: P Geraghty (0-1) for J Gorman, S Guinan for P Healion.

Castletown Geoghegan - P Maloney; N McKenna, D McDermott, E Og Clarke; C Kane, S Clavin (0-2), L Varley; D Lynch, J Bermingham; D McCormack, J Clarke (0-1), E Quinn; N Kirby, N O’Brien (1-8, 1-0pen, 0-3f, 0-1sl), P Maxwell (0-1). Subs: P Doody for N Kirby, A Corbett for D McCormack.

Referee - J Heffernan.