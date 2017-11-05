Leinster Club SHC: Con on form for Cuala 05 November 2017





Cuala's Con O'Callaghan with Evan Cody of Dicksboro.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Cuala's Con O'Callaghan with Evan Cody of Dicksboro.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Cuala are through to the last four of the Leinster Club SHC after they disposed of recently crowned Kilkenny champions Dicksboro.

The reigning All-Ireland champions ran out winners at Parnell Park today on a scoreline of 2-20 to 1-16.

‘Young Footballer of the Year’ Con O’Callaghan’s finger prints were all over their success and he created the game’s opening goal for Jake Malone which arrived at the end of the first quarter.

With David Treacy sending over six frees during the opening period, Mattie Kenny’s side enjoyed a 1-10 to 0-8 cushion at the break.

O’Callaghan got in on the goal scoring act in the 45th minute when finishing a fine team move to an empty net and there was no way back for the visitors after that.

Substitute Stephen Farrell netted a 57th minute consolation goal but it is Cuala who march on to a semi-final date with St Martin’s of Wexford on Sunday, November 19.

Their supporters will be hoping that O'Callaghan and Treacy can continue their rich vein of scoring form after they hit 1-3 and 0-9 respectively.

Cuala - S Brennan; S Timlin, Cian O'Callaghan, O Gough; P Schutte, S Moran, J Sheanon; D O'Connell (0-1), S Treacy; C Sheanon, D Treacy (0-9, 8f), J Malone (1-0); N Kenny (0-2), Con O'Callaghan (1-3), C Cronin (0-3). Subs: N Carty (0-2) for N Kenny, C Waldron for C Sheanon.

Dicksboro - D Holohan; M Fagan, E Cody, C Doheny; T Kenny, C Buckley, A Nolan; O Walsh (0-1), R Fitzpatrick; S Stapleton (0-8, 5f, 3'65), E Gough (0-2), R Murphy (0-2); O Gough (0-2), M Gaffney (0-1), B Sheehan. Subs: S Farrell (1-0) for E Gough, K Kenny for R Murphy, P O'Flynn for A Nolan.

Referee - P Murphy.