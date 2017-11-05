Munster Club SHC: Hutchinson goal decisive as Gunners scrape past Sixmilebridge 05 November 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Ballygunner's JJ Hutchinson celebrates scoring a goal against Sixmilebridge.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Ballygunner’s provincial ambitions remain intact after they came out on top in a thrilling semi-final clash with Sixmilebridge at Walsh Park today.

The hosts narrowly got the better of their Clare opponents by 1-18 to 1-17 thanks largely to JJ Hutchinson’s 58th minute goal.

That left the scoreboard reading 1-16 to 0-17 and the same player tagged on a point, along with Billy O’Keeffe, soon after which meant the Waterford champions could absorb the concession of a late Seadna Morey goal.

In securing a place in this year’s decider, the Gunners overturned a 0-6 to 0-11 half-time deficit.

The influential O’Keeffe got the ball rolling with the first score of the second-half and his team was back on level terms by the 39th minute.

Pauric Mahony was responsible for the levelling point and the county star finished as his team’s top scorer with eleven in total.

Jamie Shanahan sent over 0-9 (6 frees) at the opposite end of the field but his efforts proved to be in vain.

Ballygunner will now face their Limerick counterparts Na Piarsaigh in the final which is fixed to be played on Sunday, November 19th.

Ballygunner - S O’Keeffe; E Hayden, B Coughlan, I Kenny; Philip Mahony, W Hutchinson, S Walsh; H Barnes, S O’Sullivan (0-1); P Hogan, D O’Sullivan, P Mahony (0-11, 8f, 1'65); C Power, JJ Hutchinson (1-3), B O’Keeffe (0-3). Subs: B O’Sullivan for S Walsh, D Walsh for P Hogan.

Sixmilebridge - D Fahy; N Purcell, A Quilligan, B Fitzpatrick; C Morey, S Morey (1-0), E McInerney; J Shanahan (0-9, 6f), C Deasy (0-1); C Malone (0-1), N Gilligan (0-2), A Morey (0-1); B Corey (0-1), S Golden (0-1), A Mulready (0-1). Subs: K Lynch for A Mulready, B Carey for E McInerney.

Referee - J Murphy.