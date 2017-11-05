Munster Club SHC: Na Piarsaigh books final ticket with ease 05 November 2017





Na Piarsaigh's Tommy Grimes and John O'Sullivan of Blackrock.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Na Piarsaigh's Tommy Grimes and John O'Sullivan of Blackrock.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

It was all too easy for Na Piarsaigh at the Gaelic Grounds today as they secured safe passage to a fourth Munster Club SHC decider.

Shane O’Neill’s side ran out 2-26 to 0-10 winners over defeated Cork finalists Blackrock and they now switch their focus to a final showdown against Waterford’s Ballygunner which is pencilled in for Sunday, November 19.

Despite lining out minus the services of the injured Shane Dowling, Na Piarsaigh made light work of their Rebel County opponents.

Ronan Lynch deputised for Dowling on free-taking duties and he finished with 0-15 (9 fs, 2 65s, 1sl) to his name.

Quick-fire goals from Peter Casey and David Breen, which arrived midway through the first-half, boosted the winners into a 2-11 to 0-6 interval lead.

Midfielder Lynch kept the scoreboard ticking over after the resumption as the Blackrock challenge faded badly.

Na Piarsaigh - P Kennedy; J Boylan, M Casey, N Buckley (0-1); T Grimes, C King, A Dempsey; R Lynch (0-15, 9f, 2'65, 1sl), W O’Donoghue (0-1); C Boylan (0-1), D Breen (1-0), D Dempsey; A Breen (0-3), K Downes (0-1), P Casey (1-3). Subs: G Brown for D Dempsey, K Ryan (0-1) for P Casey, M Foley for T Grimes, J O’Brien for N Buckley, K Kennedy for J Boylan.

Blackrock - G Connolly; J Cashman, D Stokes, G Norberg; A Murphy, E Smith, N Cashman; S Murphy, D O’Farrell (0-1); G O'Regan (0-1), A O’Callaghan (0-1), D Cashman (0-1); M O’Halloran (0-4f), D Meaney, J O’Sullivan (0-1). Subs: A Hogan for D Cashman, L O'Sullivan (0-1) for J O'Sullivan, C O’Leary for T Deasy, E O’Farrell for A O’Callaghan, B Ahern for G Norberg.

Referee - J Ryan.