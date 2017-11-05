Redmond: Aidan O'Shea didn't deserve All-Star 05 November 2017





Mayo's Aidan O'Shea celebrates.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Mayo's Aidan O'Shea celebrates.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Dublin legend Charlie Redmond isn’t impressed with Aidan O’Shea’s selection on this year’s All-Stars team.

Three-time recipient Redmond - who also argued the case for Dublin’s All-Ireland winning captain Stephen Cluxton over David Clarke - believes O’Shea’s Mayo team-mate Kevin McLoughlin was more deserving of recognition.

“Here bias is not involved, just pure lack of football knowledge as it is Kevin McLoughlin who ought to have got the gong,” Redmond writes in today’s Sunday World.

“McLoughlin was excellent all year. Aidan O'Shea, again, didn't deliver on All-Ireland final day. Yet again he failed to score on the showpiece occasion.

“And if Aidan has been given an All Star for playing well in the qualifiers, then there are 20 footballers around the country who played well at that stage of the championship but haven't got within an ass's roar of an All Star.”