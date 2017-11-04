2017 Camogie All-Stars: gr-eight night for Cork 04 November 2017





A view of the 2017 Camogie All-Stars Awards.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. A view of the 2017 Camogie All-Stars Awards.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Cork were the big winners at tonight's Camogie All-Stars Awards banquet in the CityWest Hotel, Dublin.

The All-Ireland champions picked up eight All-Star awards, with finalists Kilkenny receiving half that number. Galway won two awards, with Dublin's Aisling Maher completing the team.

A memorable night for the Rebels was crowned by captain Rena Buckley and manager Paudie Murray's selection as Senior Player of the Year and Manager of the Year respectively, and veteran wing back Gemma O'Connor's achievement in winning a record ninth All Star award. Buckley, who is officially the most decorated player in the GAA, also claimed her fifth All-Star in the code.

The Intermediate Player of the Year award went to Meath's Claire Coffey, with Dublin's Aoife Bugler winning the Junior equivalent.

Meanwhile, All-Ireland intermediate champions Meath were honoured with six Soaring Star awards, followed by runners-up Cork with four, All-Ireland junior champions Westmeath with two and Carlow, Kildare and Dublin with one each.

2017 Camogie All-Stars team: Aoife Murray (Cork); Rena Buckley (Cork), Catherine Foley (Kilkenny), Laura Treacy (Cork); Gemma O'Connor (Cork), Anne Dalton (Kilkenny), Eimear O'Sullivan (Cork); Meighan Farrell (Kilkenny), Ashling Thompson (Cork); Katrina Mackey (Cork), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Orla Cotter (Cork); Ailish O'Reilly (Galway), Aisling Maher (Dublin), Aoife Donohue (Galway).

2017 Soaring Stars team: Emily Mangan (Meath); Sarah Harrington (Cork), Claire Coffey (Meath), Niamh Ni Chaoimh (Cork); Emma Brennan (Carlow), Sarah Buckley (Cork), Laura Doherty (Westmeath); Emer Reilly (Kildare), Caoimhe McCrossan (Westmeath); Megan Thynne (Meath), Keeva McCarthy (Cork), Amy Gaffney (Meath); Aoife Minogue (Meath), Jane Dolan (Meath), Aoife Bolger (Dublin).