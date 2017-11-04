'You have to feel for Stephen' 04 November 2017





Mayo's Andy Moran and Stephen Cluxton of Dublin.

Andy Moran says Stephen Cluxton is entitled to feel aggrieved at not receiving an All-Star award.

Moran was named 2017 Footballer of the Year at the All-Stars banquet last night after being shortlisted along with Dublin's James McCarthy and goalkeepers Cluxton (Dublin) and David Clarke (Mayo). The latter's selection ahead of the Dublin captain for the goalkeeping position was the biggest talking point of the event.

"You have to feel for Stephen but he has won Sam, he lifted Sam, he will be okay," the long-serving Mayo attacker said in an interview RTÉ’s Saturday Sport.

"It was such a tight call between the two of them. On our side we are delighted that it was David, but you would feel for Stephen as well."

Moran felt his Mayo team-mates Lee Keegan, Kevin McLoughlin and Jason Doherty were also unlucky to miss out on awards.

"On our team there were a few unlucky ones. Lee Keegan is probably judged on a higher standard than the rest of us," he continued.

"He probably had his two best performances ever for Mayo in the All-Ireland final. He probably cost Ciaran (Kilkenny) an All-Star and in the first game against Roscommon when he scored 1-3 from midfield, he probably took an All-Star off Enda Smith.

"My two men up front, Kevin McLoughlin and Jason Doherty, didn’t get one from our side and I think they are also two of the unlucky ones. But there are unlucky ones from all different counties if you look at Kerry, they won the league and lost to us in a semi-final replay and only get one."