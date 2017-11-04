Watch: final International Rules training session before Oz trip 04 November 2017





Mayo's Brendan Harrison training with the Ireland International Rules squad.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. Mayo's Brendan Harrison training with the Ireland International Rules squad.©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

The Irish squad will jet out of Dublin tomorrow morning at 8.30 for the upcoming International Rules series in Australia.

The 23-man squad will be initially based in Melbourne before travelling on to Adelaide for next Sunday morning's first Test. The second Test will take place in Perth the following Saturday. It's the first time since 2013 that the series consists of two Tests.

RTE's Marty Morrissey attended the squad's final training session in Abbotstown where he spoke to Ireland manager Joe Kernan and players Ger Brennan (Clare), Brendan Harrison (Mayo) and Niall Murphy (Sligo) ahead of the trip Down Under.