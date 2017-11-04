Celebrations on hold as Claregalway face quick turnaround 04 November 2017





Claregalway's Danny Cummins in action for Galway.

Fresh from winning the Galway IFC title this afternoon, Claregalway will be back in action again tomorrow when they take on St. John's of Sligo for a place in the Connacht club IFC final.

A dominant first half performance, at the end of which they held a 1-9 to 0-2 lead, laid the foundations for their 1-12 to 0-12 victory over Williamstown at Pearse Stadium. But the celebrations are likely to be put on hold until after tomorrow's provincial semi-final against St. John's in Markievicz Park, which has a 2pm throw-in.

Claregalway's ridiculous schedule has been caused by an appeal which put their opponents' participation in today's county final in doubt. Oileáin Árann lodged two separate objections over the eligibility of one of the Williamstown players following their recent semi-final meeting before finally deciding not to take their case any further yesterday.