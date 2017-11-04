Connacht club JHC final: Sylane regain crown 04 November 2017





History repeated itself at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence today when Sylane of Galway defeated Sligo's Calry-St. Joseph's in the Connacht club JHC final for the second time in three years.

Calry-St. Joseph's came into the decider as holders, but were soundly beaten on a 0-21 to 0-5 scoreline with Kevin Brady producing a man of the match performance for the winners.