Ballyragget put controversy behind them with Leinster club win 04 November 2017





The Ballyragget players and management celebrate with the Kilkenny IHC silverware. The Ballyragget players and management celebrate with the Kilkenny IHC silverware.

In what was their first game since lewd photos and videos of the celebrations which followed their Kilkenny IHC final victory emerged less than a fortnight ago, Ballyragget overcame Ardclough of Kildare in their Leinster club IHC quarter-final at St. Conleth's Park in Newbridge this afternoon.

The stripper party scandal brought a lot of unwanted attention to the St. Patrick's club and even raised the prospect of them being barred from competing in Leinster. But it didn't come to that and they enjoyed a comfortable 0-24 to 1-8 victory over the Kildare senior kingpins to set up a semi-final date with Kiltale at a Meath venue in two weeks' time.