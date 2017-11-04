Leinster club round-up 04 November 2017





The pairings for the Leinster club JFC and JHC finals are known after today's semi-final action.

Multyfarnham, who won their first Westmeath JFC title in 56 years three weeks ago, will face Offaly's Erin Rovers in the junior football decider, while Kilkenny's John Locke's and St. Mogue's of Fethard in Wexford will contest the hurling decider. Multy came away from Enniscorthy with a narrow 1-7 to 0-9 victory over Crossabeg/Ballymurn of Wexford, while Erin Rovers defeated Meath Hill of Meath by 4-8 to 2-10 in the other semi-final.

The Leinster club JFC final will be played in Mullingar in two weeks' time.

In the Leinster club JHC semi-finals, John Locke's were comfortable 2-17 to 0-7 winners over Fr Dalton's of Westmeath, while St. Mogue's defeated Dublin's Erin's Isle by 1-19 to 3-7.

Three of the four semi-finalists are known in the Leinster club IFC after this afternoon's quarter-final ties. Kilanerin of Wexford defeated Kildare's Raheens by 0-10 to 0-8, St. Mary's, Rochfortbridge of Westmeath came from behind to beat Offaly senior 'B' champions Durrow by 1-13 to 1-7, while Meath's Curraha edged out O'Connell's of Louth by 2-7 to 0-11.

The other quarter-final between Emo of Laois and Dublin's Ballyboughal ended in a 2-17 to 3-14 draw.

Kilanerin will be at home to Rochfortbridge in one of the semi-finals, while Curraha will await the winners of the Emo / Ballyboughal replay.

In the Leinster club IHC quarter-finals, Kiltale of Meath defeated The Harps of Laois by 1-22 to 1-15, St. Patrick's, Ballyragget (Kilkenny) accounted for Ardclough of Kildare by 0-24 to 1-8, while Wicklow's Glenealy overcame Thomas Davis of Dublin on a 2-12 to 2-10 scoreline.