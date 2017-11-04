Cummins wins Tipperary JHC medal 04 November 2017





©INPHO/Colm O'Neill. Brendan Cummins being interviewed.©INPHO/Colm O'Neill.

Brendan Cummins added another medal to his collection today when he helped his club Ballybacon/Grange to the Tipperary JHC title.

The 42-year-old lined out between the posts as the south Tipp outfit defeated Toomevara by 0-19 to 1-11 in Boherlahan, after the sides had been level on 0-8 to 1-5 at half-time. With Toomevara being a senior club, Ballybacon/Grange were chosen to represent Tipp in the Munster club JHC a few weeks ago and already have an emphatic 5-24 to 1-4 win over Kerry's Kenmare under their belts.

During his 20-year inter-county career which ended in 2013, Cummins won two All-Ireland medals, five All-Stars, five Munster SHC medals and three Allianz League medals. The multiple Poc Fada winner also holds the record for the highest number of appearances in the history of the All-Ireland hurling championship.