Connacht club SFC: Castlebar pushed all the way by Mohill 04 November 2017





Castlebar Mitchels' Barry Moran with Darren Beck of Mohill.

©INPHO/Dave Farrell. Castlebar Mitchels' Barry Moran with Darren Beck of Mohill.©INPHO/Dave Farrell.

Castlebar Mitchels (Mayo) 0-16

Mohill (Leitrim) 0-11

Castlebar Mitchels needed a strong finish to see off Mohill's gutsy challenge in today's Connacht club SFC quarter-final at Elvery's MacHale Park.

Neil Douglas produced a man of the match performance for the three-in-a-row Mayo champions who advance to a semi-final meeting with Sligo kingpins Tourlestrane.

Padraic Davis' underdogs gave as good as they got in the first half and Castlebar only led by 0-7 to 0-5 at the break thanks to late points from a David Stenson free and Eoghan O'Reilly. The home side extended their advantage on the restart through scores from Barry Moran and Danny Kirby, but the Leitrim men hit back with points from Oisin Madden, Keith Beirne (two) and Ronan Kennedy to regain parity at the end of the third quarter.

But with Douglas in fine scoring form, Mitchels found an extra gear in the final quarter to score seven unanswered points and set up a date with the back-to-back Sligo champions at the same venue tomorrow week.

Castlebar Mitchels: R Byrne; N McCarney, G McDonagh (0-1), D Newcombe; P Durcan, E O'Reilly (0-1), R O'Malley (0-1); A Walsh (0-1), B Moran (0-2); C Costello (0-3), D Kirby (0-1), J Durcan; D Stenson (0-3, fs), N Douglas (0-3), C Kyne. Subs: S Irwin for McCarney (51 mins), A O'Boyle for Walsh (56 mins), M Towey for O'Malley (58 mins), M McCormack for Moran (61 mins).

Mohill: P Tighe; S McGowan, R Gallagher, J Mitchell; D Gordon, C Canning, C Kennedy; D McLoughlin, S Quinn; D Beck, O Madden (0-1), K Keegan (0-1); R Kennedy (0-2), K Beirne (0-7, 6fs), A McLoughlin. Subs: D Mitchell for D Gordon (injured, 28 mins), R Gordon for Beck (53 mins), E Harkin for Madden (57 mins).

Referee: Marty Duffy (Sligo).