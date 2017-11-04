'Ricey' seeking Ulster ladies football glory 04 November 2017





Ryan McMenamin argues with referee David Coldrick during his Tyrone playing days ©INPHO/James Crombie Ryan McMenamin argues with referee David Coldrick during his Tyrone playing days ©INPHO/James Crombie

Ryan McMenamin won three All-Ireland medals during an illustrious playing career with Tyrone and tomorrow he will attempt to lead the St. Macartan's ladies football team to Ulster success at Donaghmoyne's expense.

'Ricey' is in his third year as manager of the club which his wife Maura plays for and is aiming to go one better than last year when Macartan's lost to the same opponents. Still playing away with Dromore, his recent appointment as a Fermanagh football selector means it's likely to be his last season in charge of the Tyrone ladies football champions.

"When you came into the Macartan's club, there is a great culture of the girls wanting to do better and they are always pushing themselves. We have brought in new things to what they have been doing over the last number of years. But the girls never complain. They have a great will to win, but I think that is down to the culture in the club," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

And McMenamin is under no illusions about the task facing the Macs against Ulster's most successful ladies team.

"We played last year and we might have felt we did alright against them, but we were beat by nine points and that's the story," he added.

"They are a fantastic side. They might have lost a few players but they got a couple of new players in and Louise Kerley scored 1-11 in the last game. They are not like any other club where you lose a couple of players and it would affect you."