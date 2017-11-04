14th annual Camogie All-Stars take centre stage tonight 04 November 2017





Camogie Senior Player of the Year nominees Rena Buckley (Cork), Ashling Thompson (Cork) and Anne Dalton (Kilkenny). Camogie Senior Player of the Year nominees Rena Buckley (Cork), Ashling Thompson (Cork) and Anne Dalton (Kilkenny).

Tonight it's the turn of the women to be honoured with the CityWest Hotel in Dublin hosting the 2017 Camogie All-Stars Awards sponsored by Liberty Insurance.

All-Ireland champions Cork and runners-up Kilkenny lead the list of nominees with 11 and nine players respectively. Cork's highly-decorated captain Rena Buckley is up for the Senior Player of the Year award along with her team-mate Ashling Thompson and Kilkenny's Anne Dalton.

The Intermediate Player of the Year shortlist is Keeva McCarthy (Cork), Emer Reilly (Kildare) and Claire Coffey (Meath), while the Junior Player of the Year nominees are Aoife Bugler (Dublin), Laura Doherty (Westmeath) and Caoimhe McCrossan (Westmeath).

Battling it out for Manager of the Year will be Paudie Murray (Cork), John Davis (Meath) and Johnny Greville (Westmeath).