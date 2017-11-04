'He has left a great legacy in Donegal' 04 November 2017





Jim McGuinness and his Donegal backroom team of Damien Diver, Donal Reid, Pat Shovelin, Paul McGonigle and Dr Charlie McManus in 2014.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Jim McGuinness and his Donegal backroom team of Damien Diver, Donal Reid, Pat Shovelin, Paul McGonigle and Dr Charlie McManus in 2014.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Jim McGuinness has paid an emotional tribute to his cousin and 2012 All-Ireland winning goalkeeping coach Pat Shovelin, who lost his battle with cancer last month.

The former Donegal manager returned from China where he is now based after learning of Pat's deteriorating condition and was delighted to spend some time with him before he passed away on October 21 last.

"Pat’s diagnosis with cancer came shortly before I moved to Beijing. I was in constant conversation and communication with him the whole way through it," McGuinness wrote in The Irish Times.

"And then about three weeks ago I got a phone call from Charlie, the team doctor, to say he wasn’t well at all. I jumped on a plane and headed up to Glenties. And I am so thankful we had those few days. It’s funny, when Donegal were going well I would room with Pat the odd time in Johnston House. And I was thinking about this when I went home to visit him. He was quite alert and energetic then.

"I had four or five days just calling up to the hospital and chatting to him. At times I’d be half lying in the bed beside him and have the arm around him and we would talk through the whole thing. Just about the games and about times in Glenties and Lough Fad, his home parish.

"And it was kind of similar to how we killed time in those championship weekends. He would lie in the bed in Johnston House and chat away about stuff from years and years ago. This would be after you’d have turned out the lights. Same as kids, really. And we would talk about my late brother Mark too.

"We both knew we weren’t going to be involved in these big championship games forever, so I suppose we were prolonging the moment or the night when the game was still ahead of us. Then it would go quiet, and he would say: “What d’ya think?” And that was the signal for all the fun to transfer into why we were here, and what we had to do in order to win the game.

"We would talk through the match-ups and the football, and that conversation would last 10 or 20 minutes, and then it would come to a stop and it would be getting late. There’d be a silence in the room, but we’d both still be awake. Then he’d finally say: “Good Night.” And that would be that."

McGuinness had returned to China when he received a text from former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given to say Pat had passed away.

"He got a huge send-off. So many of the players were there in their Donegal shirts, and there was a massive attendance at his funeral. The numbers in the crowd reflected the way he lived his life. People understood that. If you live your life a certain way and you are positive and try to do things the right way and have fun and enjoy things, it leaves an impression. And people don’t forget.

"He has left a great legacy. He achieved a lot in his life, and the children will grow up and know who exactly their dad was. And I think that is very important. It is people like Pat who galvanise a group and make it become something very special."