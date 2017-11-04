Deise absent from Munster SHL 04 November 2017





Waterford players enter the pitch before their Munster SHL clash against Clare at Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

The upcoming Munster SHL will be notable for the absence of All-Ireland hurling finalists Waterford.

The start of the pre-season competition is clashing with the Waterford team holiday to New York and Cancun, and so the Deise aren’t in a position to take part. On the plus side, Tipperary will return to the competition after opting out last season, while holders Cork, Limerick, Clare and Kerry will also be competing.

Meanwhile, four counties have so far been confirmed for the McGrath Cup football competition. Both the Munster SHL and the McGrath Cup will throw in on Saturday, December 30 and will be completed before the start of the Allianz Leagues on the last weekend of January.