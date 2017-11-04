Sligo win coin toss to host Masters final 04 November 2017





Ballymote in Co. Sligo will host the All-Ireland Masters Gaelic football final next Saturday, November 11.

The two finalists, Sligo and Mayo, agreed to a coin toss for home advantage after coming through their semi-finals against Cavan and Donegal respectively last weekend, which Sligo won. Mayo are the reigning champions, but Sligo have gone through this year’s campaign unbeaten and will fancy their chances on home soil.

The final will throw in at 2.45pm in Ballymote and will be preceded by the Masters Shield final between Tyrone and Galway at 12.45pm. Meanwhile, the Plate final between Kildare and the Leitrim/Longford combination will take place this day fortnight at a venue to be confirmed.