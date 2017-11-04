January start for Connacht FBD League 04 November 2017





Mayo's Brendan Harrison with Sean Moran, Michael Daly and Peter Cooke of NUIG during the opening round of the Connacht FBD Football League at McHale Park

While the 2018 inter-county season is set to get underway in late December for teams in Leinster, Munster and Ulster, Connacht’s FBD Football League won’t throw in until the New Year.

The absence of third level teams means there won’t be as many games as usual with just the five counties of Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Leitrim and Sligo taking part. As a result, the pre-season competition won’t commence until January 3 and will be completed before the start of the Allianz Leagues on January 27/28.

The decision to omit the college teams was taken in the wake of some very one-sided ties last season, which included Sligo’s 5-24 to 0-1 drubbing of GMIT.