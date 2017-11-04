Castletown down three for K/K test 04 November 2017





The Castletown-Geoghegan team celebrate their win. The Castletown-Geoghegan team celebrate their win.

Castletown-Geoghegan have been dealt a treble blow ahead of tomorrow’s Leinster club SHC quarter-final against Kilcormac/Killoughey.

Westmeath captain Aonghus Clarke, midfielder Mick Heeney and corner forward Cormac Deegan have all gone travelling since the surprise county final victory over Raharney over a month ago.

Clarke is arguably the biggest loss of the three. He scored 0-12 (0-9 from frees) in a man of the match display as the black and ambers dethroned Raharney on a 1-18 to 1-16 scoreline. His county team-mate Niall O’Brien is expected to take over the free-taking duties in his absence.

Deegan grabbed the only goal of the county final, while Heeney formed a strong midfield partnership with county footballer David Lynch.