Wexford's Banville retires 03 November 2017





Wexford's PJ Banville with Kevin Maguire and Noel Mulligan of Westmeath Wexford's PJ Banville with Kevin Maguire and Noel Mulligan of Westmeath

Wexford forward PJ Banville has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

Banville has been a regular on the Model County team for over 13 years and was an integral member of the 2008 side that reached the All-Ireland semi-final for the first time since 1945. The Horsewood clubman also helped his county to a National League Division 3 title and a first Leinster final appearance in 52 years in the same season.

In 2015, he moved to the US where he lined out for New York in the Connacht SFC and won a senior championship with the Kerry club before recommitting to Wexford for the following season.

He made over 100 appearances in the purple and gold with his final one coming in the Qualifier defeat to Monaghan in July.

Banville revealed his decision to call time on his Wexford career in a statement posted on his Twitter account this evening: