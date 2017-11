Twitter: 'Cluxton didn't get selected as All Star keeper?!' 03 November 2017





Dublin's Stephen Cluxton with his wife Joanne Cluxton at the GAA/GPA PwC All-Stars awards night at the Convention Centre in Dublin.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

There has been some mixed Twitter reaction to GAA/GPA PwC All-Stars awards night with the omission of Dublin's four-time All-Ireland winning captain Stephen Cluxton a big talking point...

Cluxton didn't get selected as All Star keeper?! #PwcAllStars pic.twitter.com/1Em0IbzlRA — Tomás Quinn (@mossyquinn) November 3, 2017

Cluxton has not won Allstar since '13.

In interim, he has towered in 3 All-Irelands and redefined how game is played.

Madness — Roy Curtis (@RoyCurtis68) November 3, 2017

Stephen Cluxton, 3-in-row skipper, standard-setter, giant, genius, finest season.

Snubbed again.

Credibility leaves building — Roy Curtis (@RoyCurtis68) November 3, 2017

Let this be a lesson to us all - never underestimate the ability of tomorrow to be the best day ever. #PWCAllStars @MayoGAA @MayoClub51 pic.twitter.com/92jY4Oj6ce — Declan Varley (@declanvarley) November 3, 2017

Wtf no #pwcallstars for @TomParsons_8 . Disgusted. Not good enough, he was way ahead of cavanagh — John casey (@Johncasey14mayo) November 3, 2017

For the winning point against Tipp alone I'd give Joe Canning hurler of the yr. Also it would annoy the now silenced Joe doubters #allstars — Oisin Langan (@oisinlangan) November 3, 2017

Well Done to Joe Canning who was Named hurler of the Year. Drink it in Joe pic.twitter.com/X5Obber2mO — Buff Egan (@buff_egan) November 3, 2017

Another Pat on the head for @collykid2 when he gets home..#AllStar pic.twitter.com/KGy2ZHph5y — Sean Cavanagh (@SeanCavanagh14) November 3, 2017

So the goal keeper who shows goal keepers how to do goal keeping leaves empty handed AGAIN!!! 3 All Ire medals since his last one #lost — Senan Connell (@SenanConnell) November 3, 2017

Without sounding biased but how Clucko didn't win an All Star and hasn't since 2013 - 3 all Ireland in that period is scandalous! — Simon Lambert (@SLambert14) November 3, 2017

Can't overstate how great an achievement it is for Andy Moran. Many wrote his obituary in recent years and now look at him! Thrilled for him — Edwin McGreal (@edmcgreal) November 3, 2017

Congrats to our senior team captain Padraic Mannion on winning his first All Star award #PwCAllStars #GAA pic.twitter.com/FlJHcPbRvy — AhascraghFohenaghGAA (@AhasFohGAA) November 2, 2017

Delighted for Joe Canning & Andy Moran. Two modern day warriors who've dedicated their lives to their county. Well deserved #PWCAllStars — Darren Frehill (@Darrenfrehill) November 3, 2017

Delighted for Andy Moran, the Benjamin Button of Gaelic games. #gaa #pwcallstars — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) November 3, 2017

I’d have had Clarke in goals, Cluxton at corner back (positions don’t matter sure), Cavanagh centre back & Parsons midfield! #PwCAllStars — Kieran McSweeney (@SuibhneGeilt1) November 3, 2017

#PwCAllStars Hard to take these seriously when the best keeper to ever play the game gets overlooked by a man who leaked goals all year — Colin O'Brien (@84OBrien) November 3, 2017

Cluxton hasn’t won an all star since 2013. Has won 3 AI’s and revolutionised the keeper game since then. Hard to fathom #PWCAllStars — Denis O Donovan (@phantomdd87) November 3, 2017

#pwcallstars Colm Boyle, one of the greatest we've ever had. @Davitts_GAA — Michael Gallagher (@MickeyGallMO) November 3, 2017