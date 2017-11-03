Hurler of the Year award for Canning 03 November 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Galway's Joe Canning celebrates.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Galway All-Ireland winner Joe Canning has been named the 2017 GAA/GPA PwC All-Stars Hurler of the Year for 2017.

The prolific Portumna star takes home hurling's top individual prize following tonight's gala banquet, beating off competition from Waterford pair Jamie Barron and Kevin Moran.

The 29-year-old proved an instrumental figure as Micheal Donoghue's men delivered a first Liam MacCarthy Cup success for Galway in 29 long years.

In his 10th season with the county seniors, Canning was oustanding throughout the campaign and produced many memorable moments most notably the late match-winning point in the All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary.

It was a double for the Tribesmen at the Dublin’s Convention Centre tonight as Conor Whelan scooped the Young Hurler of the Year gong.

The Kinvara starlet was a short-odds favourite for the award all summer with Mark Coleman (Cork) and Conor Gleeson (Waterford) also being nominated.