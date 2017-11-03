Moran crowned Footballer of the Year 03 November 2017





Mayo's Andy Moran.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Mayo's Andy Moran.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Mayo's Andy Moran was crowned GAA/GPA PwC All-Stars Footballer of the Year for 2017 at tonight's gala banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre.

The Ballaghaderreen forward enjoyed a sensational season as Stephen Rochford's team reached back-to-back All-Ireland finals.

The 33-year-old, who made his championship debut in 2004, produced a series of inspirational performances, in particular against Kerry in the semi-finals and notched up a personal tally off 3-24 all from play over 10 championship games.

Moran was one of four nominees for Gaelic football's most prestigious individual award having edged out fellow Mayo player David Clarke and Dublin's James McCarthy and Stephen Cluxton.

Dublin's All-Ireland final goalscorer Con O'Callaghan won Young Footballer of the Year after a stunning debut season at senior level.

The 21-year-old, who also collected an All-Star alongside his Cuala club-mate Michael Fitzsimons, saw off competition from Sean Powter (Cork) and Michael Daly (Galway).