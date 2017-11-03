2017 Football All-Stars: Dubs and Mayo share 13 places 03 November 2017





The Dublin players stand for the national anthem before their side's All-Ireland SFC final clash against Mayo at Croke Park.

©INPHO/James Crombie. The Dublin players stand for the national anthem before their side's All-Ireland SFC final clash against Mayo at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

All-Ireland finalists Dublin and Mayo share thirteen places on the 2017 GAA/GPA PwC All-Star football team which was revealed at a gala banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre tonight.

The Dubs enjoyed an historic season as they claimed a first three-in-a-row of Sam Maguire Cups in 94 years and their dominance is reflected in this year's All-Star selection.

Jim Gavin's all-conquering side have been rewarded with a magnificent seven places, with beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo taking six and Ulster winners Tyrone and Munster winners Kerry having one each.

Dublin defensive dynamo Cian O'Sullivan picks up his third All-Star award and is joined by team-mates Michael Fitzsimons, Jack McCaffrey, James McCarthy, Dean Rock, Con O'Callaghan and Paul Mannion.

Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke, defenders Keith Higgins, Colm Boyle and Chris Barrett and forwards Aidan O'Shea and Andy Moran have also been recognised for their outstanding performances this year.

Higgins and Boyle emulate their defensive colleague Lee Keegan in winning four awards which is the highest ever total for a Mayo player.

The Tyrone recipient is Colm Cavanagh while Kerry star Paul Geaney is included for the second successive year.

Cavanagh follows in the footsteps of his recently retired brother Sean (2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2013).

There are five first time winners in Fitzsimons, O'Callaghan, Mannion, Barrett and Cavanagh.

2017 GAA/GPA PwC All-STAR FOOTBALL TEAM:

GOALKEEPER

1. David Clarke (Mayo)

DEFENDERS

2. Chris Barrett (Mayo)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)

4. Keith Higgins (Mayo)

5. Colm Boyle (Mayo)

6. Cian O'Sullivan (Dublin)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

MIDFIELDERS

8. Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone)

9. James McCarthy (Dublin)

FORWARDS

10. Dean Rock (Dublin)

11. Aidan O'Shea (Mayo)

12. Con O'Callaghan (Dublin)

13. Paul Mannion (Dublin)

14. Paul Geaney (Kerry)

15. Andy Moran (Mayo)